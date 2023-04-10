Watch Now
AASC's 11th Annual Peanut Free Night at the Nashville Sounds

Dr. Megan Stauffer
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:28:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many with peanut allergies and their families, attending a major league baseball game is not an option. Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center's 11th Annual Peanut Free Night is an opportunity for peanut allergic fans to safely attend a game. Dr. Megan Stauffer, a board certified allergist with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is here to tell us more. Visit https://www.allergyasc.com/for more information.

