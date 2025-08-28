Add value to your home by updating your kitchen or bath

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Updating your kitchen and bath can enhance the look and functionality of your space while adding to the value of your home. Here with us today is Scott Harris, owner of Prestige Remodeling Solutions, to tell us more.

SPECIAL OFFER:

First 20 callers will receive their design service for FREE!

Call 615-809-5557 or visit PRSNashville.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Prestige Remodeling Solutions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.