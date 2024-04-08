Watch Now
Annual Peanut Free Night at the Nashville Sounds

Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:29:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many with peanut allergies and their families, attending a major league baseball game is not an option. Dr. Travis Cain, a board certified allergist with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is here to tell us about their 12th Annual Peanut Free Night at the Nashville Sounds.

