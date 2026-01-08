Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Broadway Injuries: When Alcohol and the Law Collide

Broadway is one of Nashville’s biggest attractions, known around the world for live music, honky-tonks, and fun. But all that partying can lead to some pretty serious accidents. Jim Higgins with The Higgins Firm is here to clear up some confusion about legal side of alcohol-related injuries that most folks don't know about. For more information, visit thehigginsfirm.com or call 888-994-7822. This segment is paid for by The Higgins Firm.
Talk of the Town Extra: Broadway Injuries: When Alcohol and the Law Collide
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway is one of Nashville’s biggest attractions, known around the world for live music, honky-tonks, and fun. But all that partying can lead to some pretty serious accidents.

Jim Higgins with The Higgins Firm is here to clear up some confusion about legal side of alcohol-related injuries that most folks don't know about.

For more information, visit thehigginsfirm.com or call 888-994-7822.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes