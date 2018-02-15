College Board- SAT College Entrance Exam

1:43 PM, Feb 15, 2018

Many high school students in Nashville are getting ready to sign up for a college entrance exam. On today's segment, sponsored by College Board, we'll tell you about the SAT test, and how students can benefit from it. Be sure to watch!

Many high school students in Nashville are getting ready to sign up for a college entrance exam.  On today's segment, sponsored by College Board, we'll tell you about the SAT test, and how students can benefit from it.  Be sure to watch! 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments