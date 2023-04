NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’ve all heard the saying “age is just a number”, but that’s true for so many older Americans who still look for ways to live life to the fullest as they age. May is Older Americans Month which encourages seniors to be independent, creative, active and involved in their community.

Sherri Snelling from Comfort Keepers is here to tell us about how seniors can find purpose and joy in their lives while they age.

