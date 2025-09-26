Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Could you benefit from the Disc Regenerative Solution?

With over a decade of experience, Dr. Chappa is a leader in non-surgical regenerative solutions is here to talk about the Disc Regenerative Solution. Scan the QR code Now to receive Dr. Chappa's limited time special offer and see how the Disc Regenerative Solution can heal your disc, or call (615) 623-9757. This segment is paid for by Well Health &amp; Chiropractic.
Talk of the Town Extra: Could you benefit from the Disc Regenerative Solution?
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With over a decade of experience, Dr. Chappa is a leader in non-surgical regenerative solutions is here to talk about the Disc Regenerative Solution.

Scan the QR code Now to receive Dr. Chappa's limited time special offer and see how the Disc Regenerative Solution can heal your disc, or call (615) 623-9757.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Well Health & Chiropractic. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes