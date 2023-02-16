Defective Product Injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With so many of our products being manufactured outside the United States, many companies take shortcuts in the manufacturing process making their product unsafe. Attorney Jim Higgins with The Higgins Firm is here to tell us what you should do if you are injured by a defective product. Call The Higgins Firm at 888-994-7822 or click here to visit their website.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:00:34-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.