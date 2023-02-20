Do you need a Personal Injury Attorney?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or someone you love has been seriously injured due to the negligence of others, you may need a personal injury attorney. Rocky McElhaney, the founder and chief legal officer at the Rocky McElhaney Law Firm is here to tell us what a personal injury attorney does and how they can help you. For more information, call 615-425-2500 or visit RockyLawFirm.com.