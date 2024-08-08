Dr. Darrell Martin on "In Good Hands: A Doctor's Story of Breaking Barriers for Midwifery and Birth Rights"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by 10/10 Press. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Join us as we welcome bestselling author Dr. Darrell Martin, who shares insights from his latest book, In Good Hands: A Doctor’s Story of Breaking Barriers for Midwifery and Birth Rights. Dr. Martin discusses his journey from traditional obstetrics to advocating for midwifery, highlighting the challenges he faced and the importance of compassionate maternal care. Don't miss this inspiring conversation about resilience, courage, and transformative change in healthcare. You can find Dr. Darrell Martin’s new book on Amazon (LINKED HERE).