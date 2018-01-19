Elder Law

12:02 PM, Jan 19, 2018

As we age, we start thinking about possible challenges that are presented by long life illnesses and disability. Attorneys Tim Takacs and Barbara McGinnis are here to tell us more. Be sure to watch!

As we age, we start thinking about possible challenges that are presented by long life illnesses and disability. Attorneys Tim Takacs and Barbara McGinnis are here to tell us more. Be sure to watch!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments