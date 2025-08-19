Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Enter to win a Special VIP Package to a Nashville SC Game!

The Higgins Firm is now the official injury law firm of Nashville SC! To celebrate, they are having a special giveaway. Jim Higgins with The Higgins Firm is here to tell us about about this exciting new partnership. You can enter now to win a VIP package to see Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC on August 30th. You could win 2 club seats, 2 pre-game on field passes, and an autographed NSC soccer ball. Visit https://www.thehigginsfirm.com/giveaway/ to enter.
Talk of the Town Extra: Enter to win a Special VIP Package to a Nashville SC Game!
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Higgins Firm is now the official injury law firm of Nashville SC! To celebrate, they are having a special giveaway. Jim Higgins with The Higgins Firm is here to tell us about about this exciting new partnership.

You can enter now to win a VIP package to see Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC on August 30th. You could win 2 club seats, 2 pre-game on field passes, and an autographed NSC soccer ball.

Visit https://www.thehigginsfirm.com/giveaway/ to enter.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes