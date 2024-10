NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you one of the many people who have unclaimed money and don't even know it?

Shelli King with the Tennessee Department of Treasury is here to tell us how to get started claiming your cash.

Click here for more information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Department of Treasury. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.