Gifting Higher Education

LaKesha Page - Director of College Savings, TNStars
One of the most meaningful gifts you can give a child is a bright future and few things are as empowering to children as an education! LaKesha Page, the director of college savings for TNSTARS is here to tell us how you can give the gift of higher education.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 02, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the most meaningful gifts you can give a child is a bright future and few things are as empowering to children as an education! LaKesha Page, the Director of College Savings for TNSTARS is here to tell us how you can give the gift of higher education. For more information, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/. This segment is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

