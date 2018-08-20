Hearing Challenges and Technology Advances

12:54 PM, Aug 20, 2018
12:56 PM, Aug 20, 2018

Hearing challenges can affect not only the patient, but also family, friends and co-workers. On today's segment, sponsored by Brentwood Hearing Center, we will learn more about hearing loss, and about the latest technology in hearing aids.

Hearing challenges can affect not only the patient, but also family, friends and co-workers. On today's segment, sponsored by Brentwood Hearing Center, we will learn more about hearing loss, and about the latest technology in hearing aids.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments