Hearing Health:How Important It Is?

1:21 PM, Sep 4, 2018

Hearing challenges can really affect your life and those around you. On today's segment, sponsored by Brentwood Hearing Center, we talk to doctor of audiology Tania Williams to discuss the importance of regular hearing care, and check ups. Be sure to watch to learn more.

Hearing challenges can really affect your life and those around you. On today's segment, sponsored by Brentwood Hearing Center, we talk to doctor of audiology Tania Williams to discuss the importance of regular hearing care, and check ups. Be sure to watch to learn more.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments