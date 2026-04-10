Hit and Run Epidemic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Does Nashville have a hit-and-run crisis? Almost 30% of all crashes reported in Nashville last year were hit-and-runs — roughly 150 every single week!

Jim Higgins of The Higgins Firm is here to explain what you can do if you are a victim of a hit-and-run.

For more information, visit thehigginsfirm.com or call 888-994-7822.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.