Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Hit and Run Epidemic in Nashville

Does Nashville have a hit-and-run crisis? Almost 30% of all crashes reported in Nashville last year were hit-and-runs — roughly 150 every single week! Jim Higgins of The Higgins Firm is here to explain what you can do if you are a victim of a hit-and-run. For more information, visit thehigginsfirm.com or call 888-994-7822. This segment is paid for by The Higgins Firm.
Talk of the Town Extra: Hit and Run Epidemic in Nashville
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Does Nashville have a hit-and-run crisis? Almost 30% of all crashes reported in Nashville last year were hit-and-runs — roughly 150 every single week!

Jim Higgins of The Higgins Firm is here to explain what you can do if you are a victim of a hit-and-run.

For more information, visit thehigginsfirm.com or call 888-994-7822.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes