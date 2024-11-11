How is asthma diagnosed?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that Asthma is the number one reason children miss school? Here to tell us more about asthma is Dr. Mike Norvell, a board certified allergist with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.

The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center

12 Locations Serving Middle Tennessee

Telephone number: 1-866-231-0701

Website: www.allergyasc.com

***Allernow Walk In Clinics at Franklin, Hermitage and Mt. Juliet Locations***

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.