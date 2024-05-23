How to reduce your energy bill this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is here which means temperatures are rising. Luckily, there are easy steps you can take to help you stay cool and save money on your energy bill. Here to tell us more is Rachel Maples with Trane Residential.

Click here to help find ways to save on your system with rebates, special offers and tax credits, including new credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Trane Residential. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.