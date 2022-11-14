NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays are a joyful time but not if your decorations trigger an allergy attack. Dr. Travis Cain, a board certified allergist with the Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center is here to tell us more. For more information, call 1-866-231-0701 or visit their website at www.allergyasc.com. This segment is sponsored by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center.
Indoor Allergens Around The Holidays
Dr. Travis Cain - Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 12:01:09-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.