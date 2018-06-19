Insect Bites and Allergies

10:35 AM, Jun 19, 2018

We are spending a lot of time outdoors, and insect stings can cause some serious allergy symptoms. On this segment, sponsored by The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center, we talk to Dr. Travis Cain about prevention and treatment options.

We are spending a lot of time outdoors, and insect stings can cause some serious allergy symptoms. On this segment, sponsored by The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center, we talk to Dr. Travis Cain about prevention and treatment options.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments