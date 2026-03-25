Invest in What Matters Most with TNStars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether your child just started kindergarten or is already talking about college, it's never too early — or too late — to start saving.

Ashley Nabors with TNStars is here to share some simple, smart habits that can make a big difference down the road.

Visit tnstars.com for more information.

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