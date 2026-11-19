NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays can bring a steady stream of people to your front door, from family and friends to food delivery workers, ride share drivers and people dropping off those Black Friday and Christmas packages.

But what happens if one of those visitors gets hurt on your property?

Jim Higgins of The Higgins Firm joins us to explain.

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