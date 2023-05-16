Judge Higgins Returns to Practicing Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is an exciting new hire to join The Higgins Firm! Judge Bill Higgins was on the bench for 42 years serving the people of Nashville and now has returned to the practice of law. Here to tell us more is Attorney Jim Higgins and Judge Bill Higgins. This segment is sponsored by The Higgins Firm. For more information, call 888-994-7822 or click here to visit their website.