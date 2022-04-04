Watch
Knee Pain: Treatment Without Surgery- Talk Of The Town Extra

Dr. Wendy Twohey- Dr. Gil Center
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:33:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of knee replacement surgeries are performed every year. On this segment paid for by the Dr. Gil Center, we are joined by Dr. Wendy Twohey to talk about knee pain and alternative treatments that don't require surgery.

