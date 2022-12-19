NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you in need of legal advice for a civil case but feel that it is out of reach? DarKenya Waller, the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands is here to tell us how they may be able to help you. For more information, visit las.org or call 1-800-238-1443.
Legal Aid Society
DarKenya Waller - Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands
Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:25:51-05
