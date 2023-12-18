Legal Aid Society Community Classroom

Watch Now
Are you in need of legal advice for a civil case but feel that it is out of reach? DarKenya Waller, the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands is here to tell us how they may be able to help you.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:19:40-05

Click here for more information about the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.

Click here to go directly to LAS's Community Classroom

