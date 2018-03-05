LiveHer: PBC Awareness

11:04 AM, Mar 5, 2018

Have you heard of PBC? On this segment, sponsored by W2O, we talk to artist and photographer Emily Blincoe who had been working on a project to raise awareness about this disease. Tune in to learn about LiveHer project.

Have you heard of PBC?  On this segment, sponsored by W2O, we talk to artist and photographer Emily Blincoe who had been  working on a project to raise awareness about this disease.  Tune in to learn about LiveHer project. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments