NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking to live a healthier lifestyle, joining a gym could help you stay motivated. On today's segment, paid for by Crunch Fitness in Murfreesboro, we tall you about a brand new gym and why this might be the perfect time to join.
Living A Healthier Lifestyle-TOTT Extras
Crunch Fitness in Murfreesboro
Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 15:19:20-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking to live a healthier lifestyle, joining a gym could help you stay motivated. On today's segment, paid for by Crunch Fitness in Murfreesboro, we tall you about a brand new gym and why this might be the perfect time to join.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.