Metro Action Commission's HOPE Portal Temporarily Paused

The Metro Action Commission's HOPE program offers emergency financial assistance to qualified Nashvillians who need help with their rent during difficult times. The HOPE portal will be temporarily closed from Dec. 14 through Jan. 18 to work through existing applications and clean up the portal. For more information, visit www.Nashville.gov/mac or call 615-862-8860. This segment paid for by Metropolitan Action Commission.
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:44:39-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.