New Nashville Sprouts Farmers Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a new grocery option in south Nashville on the corner of Nolensville Pike and Swiss Avenue. Leslie Dankosky, the store manager of the brand new Sprouts Farmers Market on Nolensville Pike is here to tell us more about all the good for you products you can find on their shelves. The address for this new Sprouts Farmers Market is 5821 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211. For more information you can call 629-736-3268 or click here to visit their website.