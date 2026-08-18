Nursing Home Negligence: When Dementia Patient Walks Out Unnoticed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you place a parent in a nursing home, you’re trusting them with one basic promise: we’ll always know where your loved one is.

What happens when a resident with dementia walks right out the door and no one notices?

Jim Higgins of The Higgins Firm is here to tell us about a case they just settled where this happened.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call 888-994-7822

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.