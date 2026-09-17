Pain relief without surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back pain, herniated discs or pinched nerves can make everyday tasks feel impossible but what if relief didn't mean surgery or medication?

Here to talk to us more about non-invasive solution called spinal decompression is Dr. Wendy Twohey, DC, a Chiropractor from the Dr. Gil Center for Back, Neck and Chronic Pain Relief.

Be one of next 20 callers to call their office at 615-551-3897 & receive your initial consultation, exam, X-Rays and complete report of finding for only $49.

Website: https://calldrgiltn.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by the Dr. Gil Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.