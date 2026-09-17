Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
51  WX Alerts
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Pain relief without surgery

Dr. Gil Center
Here to talk to us more about non-invasive solution called spinal decompression is Dr. Wendy Twohey, DC, a chiropractor from the Dr. Gil Center for Back, Neck and Chronic Pain Relief.
Talk of the Town Extra: Pain relief without surgery
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back pain, herniated discs or pinched nerves can make everyday tasks feel impossible but what if relief didn't mean surgery or medication?

Here to talk to us more about non-invasive solution called spinal decompression is Dr. Wendy Twohey, DC, a Chiropractor from the Dr. Gil Center for Back, Neck and Chronic Pain Relief.

Be one of next 20 callers to call their office at 615-551-3897 & receive your initial consultation, exam, X-Rays and complete report of finding for only $49.

Website: https://calldrgiltn.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by the Dr. Gil Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes