NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recently, a study in the Lancet Medical Journal finds that young toddlers may be able to achieve peanut allergy remission. On this segment paid for by The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center, we are joined by Dr. Megan Stauffer to learn more.
Peanut Allergy Remission: Is It Possible? Talk Of The Town Extra
The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:30:33-04
