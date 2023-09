Many places to keep cool, like a swimming pools or lakes, can sometimes turn dangerous. What should you do if you or a loved one is injured while boating on the lake or enjoying time at the pool? Attorney Jim Higgins, with The Higgins Firm is here to talk about the risks associated with summer accidents.

Click here to visit The Higgins Firm website or call 888-994-7822.

This segment is sponsored by The Higgins Firm.