NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the holiday season and one of the joys this time of year is to give to those in need. Captain Philip Canning, from The Salvation Army Nashville, is here to tell us how to spread the joy of giving through their Red Kettle Challenge. For more information about The Salvation Army Nashville, you can call 615-242-0411 or visit their website at salvationarmynashville.org.