NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the use of uber and lyft has grown so have the legal issues surrounding accidents involving these rideshare companies. Often people think because they were riding in an uber that they are automatically covered by big insurance policies but that isn’t always the case. Attorney Jim Higgins, with The Higgins Firm is here to tell us what we need to know about ride share accidents.

Click here to go to The Higgins Firm website or call 888-994-7822.