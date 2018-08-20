Schools & Food Allergies

10:03 AM, Aug 20, 2018

The latest allergy statistics show that an average of two children per classroom will have food allergies. Today, we are joined by Dr. Travis Cain, with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center to talk about the dangers of food allergies, and what parents and teacher need to do to keep a safe environment for the kids. This segment is sponsored by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.

