NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us have visited a loved one in a nursing home but do you know how to recognize the signs of potential neglect? Attorney Jim Higgins, with the Higgins Firm is here to tell us the common signs of nursing home neglect and what you can do to keep your loved ones safe. This segment is sponsored by The Higgins Firm. For more information, call 888-994-7822 or visit The Higgins Firm's website.