NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring allergies are here and pollen levels are climbing daily. The Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center is the only board certified allergy group in Middle Tennessee counting pollen that is native to our area. Dr. Megan Stauffer, a board certified allergist with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is here to tell us more about spring allergens.