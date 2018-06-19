Spring Allergies & Treatment Options

10:37 AM, Jun 19, 2018
2 hours ago

If you suffer from spring allergies, you might be able to find relief. On this segment, sponsored by The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center, we talk to a board certified allergist to find out more about treatment options.

If you suffer from spring allergies, you might be able to find relief. On this segment, sponsored by The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center, we talk to a board certified allergist to find out more about treatment options.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments