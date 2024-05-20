NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a new government proposal aimed at establishing minimum staffing standards in nursing homes that could significantly impact the quality of care and safety of residents.

To shed light on its implications for those affected by nursing home neglect, we're joined by Jim Higgins from The Higgins Firm.

Click here to visit The Higgins Firm website or call 888-994-7822.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by The Higgins Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.