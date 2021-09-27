Talk of The Town Extra: Allergies or COVID-19?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —It is ragweed season but there's also been an uptick in COVID-19 cases, specially the Delta variant, leaving many wondering if their symptoms are allergy or COVID. On today's segment, paid for by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, we talk to board certified allergist, Dr. John Overholt to better understand the difference, and possible treatment options.