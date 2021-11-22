Talk of the Town Extra: Childhood Asthma & Treatment Options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Asthma is still one of biggest reasons why children miss school. Most children who suffer from asthma have allergies as a trigger. On today's segment, paid for by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, we talk to Dr. Stauffer about symptoms and possible treatment options.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 11:04:59-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Asthma is still one of biggest reasons why children miss school. Most children who suffer from asthma have allergies as a trigger. On today's segment, paid for by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, we talk to Dr. Stauffer about symptoms and possible treatment options.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.