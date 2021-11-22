Talk of the Town Extra: CPAP Machine Recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CPAP equipment maker Phillips is facing lawsuits following the announcement that it was recalling millions of CPAP machines used for sleep apnea. On today's segment, paid for by The Higgins Firm, we talk to attorney Jim Higgins about what you can do if your machine was recalled. Be sure to watch.
