Talk Of The Town Extra: Nursing Homes & Psychotic Meds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to a recent report in the New York Times, nursing homes are over diagnosing patients with schizophrenia in order to conceal high rates on prescribing anti psychotic medication. In this segment, paid for by The Higgins Firm, we talk to attorney Jim Higgins about what to do if you suspect your loved one could be experiencing this situation.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 12:22:16-04
