Talk The Town Extra: WGU Master's Degree Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some getting a Master's degree seems like an unattainable dream, but what if you could do it in just one year. On today's segment, Paid For By WGU, we learn more about their Master's degree program and how it could change your career.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 15:10:19-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some getting a Master's degree seems like an unattainable dream, but what if you could do it in just one year. On today's segment, Paid For By WGU, we learn more about their Master's degree program and how it could change your career.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.