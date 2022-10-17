Teal Pumpkin Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween can be a real fright for parents who have kids with allergies. Teal pumpkins make Halloween possible for those children with food allergies. Dr. Travis Cain, a board certified allergist with the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center is here to tell us more. This segment is sponsored by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.

