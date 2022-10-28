NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cost of higher education is on the rise, but saving for college doesn’t have to be a burden. Ashley Nabors, the Assistant Treasurer for Financial Empowerment from the state Treasury Department is here to tell us more about their college savings program. This segment is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Treasury.
TNStars College Savings Program
Ashley Nabors - Assistant Treasurer for Financial Empowerment, Tennessee Treasury Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:36:44-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.