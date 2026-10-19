Understanding Medicare Advantage for 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Choosing Medicare coverage can be confusing, especially with different plans, costs and benefits to consider.

Harmon Stockdale with HealthSpring breaks down Medicare Advantage options for 2027 and shares what seniors should know during the Medicare Annual Election Period.

The conversation covers potential benefits, including Part B premium givebacks, as well as why it's important to carefully weigh your individual health care needs when choosing a plan.

You can call 877-722-1906 or visit https://local.healthspringmedicare.com/aep to connect with someone who’s ready to help.

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